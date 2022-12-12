According to the sources, there was a Face-off between Indian, and Chinese troops near LAC in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang Sector on December 9, and both forces received minor injuries in the clash. India-China Face-Off in Arunachal Pradesh: 200 Chinese Troops Detained After Entering Indian Territory, Let Off Following Military Talks.

On 9th Dec 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides. Both sides immediately disengaged from the area: Sources pic.twitter.com/vQLXcM3xLS — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2022

