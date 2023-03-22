India's Sarabjot Singh walked away with a gold medal on the opening day of the Shooting World Cup. He clinched the gold in Men's 10m Air Pistol finals while his compatriot Varun Tomar bagged bronze in the same event. Sarabjot Singh outplayed Ruslan Lunav by 16-0 to take the gold medal.

Gold Medal for Sarabjot

India's Sarabjot Singh wins gold in men's air pistol event in Shooting World Cup — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 22, 2023

Top Finish

And its a GOLD medal 🔥 Sarabjot Singh wins Gold medal & Varun Tomar wins Bronze medal in 10m Air Pistol event of Shooting World Cup (New Delhi). ➡️ Sarabjot hammers Ruslan Lunev of Azerbaijan 16-0 in Gold medal match. pic.twitter.com/jZvTgS3mhx — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) March 22, 2023

