Pune, January 7: A Pune court on Friday granted bail to controversial godman Kalicharan Maharaj in connection to a case of inflammatory speech. The court granted bail to Kalicharan Maharaj on a surety amount of Rs 25,000. However, Kalicharan Maharaj will continue to be in judicial custody for his remarks against Mahatma Gandhi at a Dharma Sansad in Raipur. The Raipur police had arrested Kalicharan Maharaj over a week ago and the Pune police had arrested Kalicharan Maharaj on January 6.

