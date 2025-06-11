Jaipur Police have arrested seven people, including local influencer Lappu Sachin, for distributing beer in broad daylight on a busy city road. The incident took place on June 6, coinciding with Ekadashi, a sacred Hindu day marked by fasting and spiritual reflection, triggering widespread outrage. A video of the incident, which quickly went viral, shows Sachin handing out beer bottles to bystanders, effectively turning the street into a public drinking zone. The Jaipur Police took cognisance of the viral video and quickly arrested the youths. They were also made to apologise on camera. Jaipur: Unable to Conceive, Live-In Couple Kidnaps 4-Year-Old from Railway Station; Arrested After Video of Crime Surfaces.

Influencer Lappu Sachin Distributes Beer on Jaipur Roads, Arrested

