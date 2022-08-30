The protest and clashes erupted in Irad after the influential leader and Shia Cleric Moqtada Sadr's decision to quit politics. So far 23 people have been killed in the fierce clashes in Iraq's capital, Baghdad. Amid this, Moqtada Sadr has given a call to followers to end the protests in an hour.

Check Tweet:

Influential cleric calls for full withdrawal of loyalists from Iraq's government zone in an hour, after fierce clashes, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)