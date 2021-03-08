On the occasion of International Women's Day 2021, the operation and Management Board of Bundelkhand Special train between Jhansi and Gwalior is being run by a women's team.

Operation and Management Board of Bundelkhand Special train between Jhansi and Gwalior is being run by a women's team on the occasion of #InternationalWomensDay . pic.twitter.com/QQGa4tsdIj — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) March 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)