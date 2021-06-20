PM Narendra Modi to Address 7th Yoga Day Programme at 6:30 AM Tomorrow; This Year's Theme is ' Yoga For Wellness':

Tomorrow, 21st June, we will mark the 7th Yoga Day. The theme this year is ‘Yoga For Wellness’, which focusses on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being. At around 6:30 AM tomorrow, will be addressing the Yoga Day programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)