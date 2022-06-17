The government of Bihar on Friday, June 17 suspended internet services in 12 districts of the state over the Agnipath scheme recruitment protest. According to the news report by ANI, the state govt banned the internet in Kaimer, Bhojpur, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Buxer, Nawada, West Champaran, Samastipur, Lakhisarai, Begusarai, Vaishali and Saran districts.

Protests continued on the 3rd day against the new military scheme even as the Central govt on Thursday, June 16 extended the upper age limit for the recruitment scheme from 21 years to 23 years.

Internet services will remain temporarily suspended in Kaimer, Bhojpur, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Buxer, Nawada, West Champaran, Samastipur, Lakhisarai, Begusarai, Vaishali and Saran districts from today till 19th June: Bihar govt pic.twitter.com/H9fBtp9vxh — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)