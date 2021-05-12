Department of Personnel and Training has appointed IRS officer Vaibhav Bajaj as private secretary to Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan.

IRS Officer Vaibhav Bajaj Appointed As Private Secretary to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan:

Department of Personnel and Training appoints IRS officer Vaibhav Bajaj as private secretary to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)