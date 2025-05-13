In a surprise visit to Punjab’s Adampur air base on Tuesday, May 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met and saluted Indian Air Force personnel involved in Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to avenge the killings of 26 civilians in the April 22 Pahalgam Terror Attack. A photo from the visit has since gone viral, showing PM Modi with the Russian-made S-400 air defence system prominently in the background. The Prime Minister also shared a few photos from his visit to the Air Force Base. What's interesting is that this could possibly be the first publicly released image of the air defence missile system. The image holds particular significance as it directly contradicts Pakistan’s earlier claim that its JF-17 fighter jet had destroyed the S-400 system during the recent four-day military standoff. ‘I Came for Darshan of Heroes’: PM Narendra Modi Salutes Indian Armed Forces at Adampur Airbase After India’s Successful Operation Sindoor (See Pics and Video).

Is That S-400 Missile Defence System?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's @narendramodi interaction with air warriors and soldiers at AFS Adampur#OperationSindoor Watch Live Streaming - https://t.co/uGsPPq2fgY — LatestLY (@latestly) May 13, 2025

PM Narendra Modi Poses in Front of S-400 Launcher

Sharing some more glimpses from my visit to AFS Adampur. pic.twitter.com/G9NmoAZvTR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2025

