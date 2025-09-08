Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, September 8, strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Israel's Jerusalem that claimed six lives. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he called it a "heinous terrorist attack on innocent civilians." In his post, PM Modi expressed heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. "Strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack on innocent civilians in Jerusalem today. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured. India condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stands firm in its policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism", PM Modi said in a post on X. According to reports, two gunmen opened fire on civilians at the Ramot Junction bus stop in Jerusalem on Monday morning, killing six people and injuring many others. Israel Shooting: 15 Injured After 2 Gunmen Open Fire at Ramot Junction in Jerusalem (See Pic and Videos).

PM Narendra Modi Condemns Terror Attack in Jerusalem

Strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack on innocent civilians in Jerusalem today. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured. India condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stands firm in… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)