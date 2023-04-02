The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday said that along with DRDO and Indian Air Force, ISRO successfully conducted the Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission (RLV LEX). The successful launch was conducted at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR), Chitradurga in Karnataka today. India From Space Photos: ISRO Shares First Images of Earth Taken by OceanSat-3 and Here's How India Looks.

ISRO Conducts RLV LEX Landing Mission in Karnataka

ISRO with DRDO and Indian Air Force successfully conducted the Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission (RLV LEX) at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR), Chitradurga, Karnataka today: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) pic.twitter.com/97IaLBOroh — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)