Union minister and BJP leader Som Parkash termed the Chandigarh University MMS case as an unfortunate incident. "Police should take serious action against those involved in this incident so that such incidents do not occur again," he said. A massive protest broke out at Chandigarh University after a female student secretly recorded videos of girls from the hostel bathroom and leaked them online. After the video went viral, the accused student was detained by the police. Videos of her being questioned by the hostel warden have also gone viral on social media. SSP Mohali Vivek Soni said that an FIR has been registered in the matter and the accused is arrested. Chandigarh University MMS Case: No Attempt to Suicide Reported So Far; Forensic Evidence Being Collected, Says Mohali SSP After Nude Videos of Students Go Viral.

Check Tweet:

It's an unfortunate incident. Police should take serious action against those involved in this incident so that such incidents do not occur again: Union minister & BJP leader Som Parkash on Punjab's Chandigarh University (CU) alleged 'leaked objectionable videos' row (file pic) pic.twitter.com/TIOwnD0SkM — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)