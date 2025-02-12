In a surprising incident from Jamui, Bihar, a married woman left her husband to marry a bank employee who frequently visited her village for loan recovery. The woman, Indira Kumari from Karma Tand village, tied the knot with Pawan Kumar, a bank worker from Jajal village, at Bhutnath Temple near Tripurari Ghat on Tuesday afternoon. Their love story began when Pawan met Indira during his village visits, leading to frequent phone conversations and a deepening bond. Indira, who had been married for 1.5 years, alleged domestic violence by her husband, who often abused her under the influence of alcohol. Seeking a better life, she eloped with Pawan, and their wedding video has since gone viral. Bizarre Bihar News! Man in Saharsa Gets His Wife, a Mother of Three Kids Marry Her Boyfriend, Who Is Father of Two Children After Knowing About Their Love Affair, Video Goes Viral.

Bihar Woman Marries Bank Employee

Marriage is just business now! 💰💔 A woman, unsatisfied even after her husband took a loan for her needs, fell for the bank employee who approved it. She left her husband and married her new love in a temple.#Bihar #Jamui #MarriageOrBusiness? pic.twitter.com/2eYV506xYU — MenToo (@MenTooSave) February 12, 2025

