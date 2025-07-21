In a significant development, the Vice President of India tendered his resignation on Monday, July 21, citing health-related concerns. In a formal letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, he stated that the decision to step down was made to "prioritise health care and abide by medical advice". He expressed heartfelt gratitude for the support he received during his tenure and thanked President Murmu for her “unwavering support". He also extended sincere appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Council of Ministers, acknowledging the Prime Minister’s “invaluable cooperation” and the valuable lessons learned during his time in office. "I express my deep gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister and the esteemed Council of Ministers. Prime Minister's cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office", the letter stated. Jagdeep Dhankhar Health Update: Vice President of India Discharged From AIIMS After 3-Day Hospitalisation.

Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns As Vice President

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns from his post "to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice." pic.twitter.com/gLU2R4Y4Mh — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2025

