Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar vacated the Vice President’s Enclave on Monday, September 1, more than a month after he resigned, news agency ANI reported, citing sources. According to an NDTV report, Jagdeep Dhankhar will temporarily move to an estate in Chhatarpur owned by Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) president Abhay Singh Chautala. Dhankhar has been allotted a bungalow at 34 APJ Abdul Kalam Road, but it will take about three months for it to be ready. More details are awaited. Did Government Seal Jagdeep Dhankhar's Official Residence and Ask Him To Vacate Immediately After His Resignation From Vice President Post? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

Jagdeep Dhankhar Vacates Official VP Residence

#WATCH | Delhi: Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has vacated his official residence: Sources (Outside visuals from Vice President's Enclave) pic.twitter.com/ZQ7qOgLXBV — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)