Jaipur Bandh Today: People Stage Protest Over Brutal Murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Rajasthan's Capital (Watch Video)

People of Rajasthan staged a protest in Jaipur today, December 6, over the alleged murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. On Tuesday, December 5, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was reportedly shot dead in the living room of his house in Jaipur by three men. Following his murder, the Rajput community outfits called for a bandh in Jaipur today. Jaipur Bandh: Rajput Groups Call for ‘Shutdown’ in Rajasthan Capital, Other Regions Following Brutal Killing of Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.
VIDEO | People stage protest in Jaipur over murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.
Gogamedi was shot dead in the living room of his house in Jaipur on Tuesday by three men. pic.twitter.com/GQhM0nMhH0
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 6, 2023
