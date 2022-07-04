After a dispute over dog poop inside a residential complex in Jaipur went viral, the NRI couple shared their ordeal with News 18 Rajasthan. The row first began on Friday when a few residents chided the couple about their pet defecating on the street. The couple retorted that they always clean up after the pet. The couple alleged that one of the neighbours picked up a hockey stick to attack them. The couple also said that people vandalized their doors and window panes, even as they desperately tried to call the police and the German embassy for help.

Watch Video:

