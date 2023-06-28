A violent altercation erupted within a restaurant when the owner refused to give salary payment to an employee in Jalandhar, Punjab. Following this dispute, the restaurant staff called his friends to the hotel with the intention of assaulting the owner. The entire incident was captured on the premises' CCTV camera, revealing a man, believed to be the owner, being thrashed by a group of men who also caused damage to the service counter. In the video, the mob can be seen beating the eatery owner and vandalising the place. Jaipur Hotel Fight Video: Slaps, Punches, Kicks Rain As Argument Between Staff and Youths Over Paneer Turns Violent.

Jalandhar Hotel Fight Video:

A scuffle broke out between a restaurant owner and an employee in #Jalandhar, after the owner refused to pay salary. The employee called his friends and they assaulted the owner. pic.twitter.com/cCwXNQ2MmJ — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) June 28, 2023

