In a bizarre incident, a hotel in Jaipur turned into a boxing ring after an argument between eatery staff and a few youths went awry. The incident occurred on Friday when a few youths went to a hotel on Ajmer Road in the city. When the food arrived, the youths started hustling for it, and somehow they dropped a dish made of Paneer on the ground. The gravy fell on a couple dining on a neighbouring table. When they objected, the youths picked up an argument with them. When the restaurant staff intervened, the youths started assaulting them. The video of the incident was recorded by an onlooker who later made it public. The video shows all the parties involve in the brawl raining slaps, kicks and punches at each other. Barabanki Baraat Fight Video: Brawls Erupts Over DJ Songs in Uttar Pradesh, Over Dozen Injured.

Jaipur Hotel Fight Video:

