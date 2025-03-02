A shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun has gone viral, showing a wife and her alleged lover brutally assaulting her husband on Churkhi Road in Urai Kotwali. The trio had reportedly returned from Mumbai and engaged in a drinking session before tensions escalated into violence. Bystanders captured the disturbing altercation on video, which shows some onlookers even joining in the assault. The husband, severely injured, allegedly “handed over” his wife to her lover. Local police have launched an investigation but have not made any arrests yet. Road Rage Caught on Camera in Noida: Girls Protest As Group of Young Men Attack Taxi Driver Near Logix Mall; Mutual Settlement Reached Between Both Parties, Say Cops (Watch Video).

Jalaun Viral Video

प्रकरण को संज्ञान में लेकर प्रभारी निरीक्षक कोतवाली उरई को जांच कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है । — JALAUN POLICE (@jalaunpolice) March 2, 2025

