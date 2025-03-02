In a shocking road rage incident near Logix Mall in Noida’s Sector 24, a group of young men allegedly attacked a taxi driver, breaking his car’s glass with a rod. The assault, captured on video, quickly went viral, sparking public outrage. Onlookers, including a group of girls, protested against the violence. Local police intervened, and Noida’s Deputy Commissioner of Police confirmed that both parties reached a mutual settlement in the presence of witnesses. Despite the agreement, authorities stated that the matter remains under investigation. Bengaluru: Techie Shows Middle Finger to Woman in Road Rage Incident, Arrested After Videos Go Viral.

Noida Road Rage

उपरोक्त प्रकरण में संभ्रान्त व्यक्तियो की मौजूदगी में दोनों पक्षों ने आपसी समझौता कर लिया है। दोनो पक्षों द्वारा लिखित समझौता थाने पर प्रस्तुत किया गया है, थाना सेक्टर-24 पुलिस द्वारा आवश्यक कार्रवाई की जा रही है। — DCP_Noida (@DCP_Noida) March 2, 2025

