An encounter broke out between terrorists and joint forces of Indian army and Jammu and Kashmir police in Bajimaal region of Dharmsal in the Rajouri District in Jammu and Kashmir. The time of the encounter has not been confirmed yet and more details are awaited in the matter. Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out at Kulgam's Kujjar.

Encounter Breaks Out in J&K:

#WATCH | An encounter broke out between terrorists and joint forces of Army & JK Police in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal in Rajouri District. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/tJeIJcsKVJ — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2023

