Two army personnel were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. The encounter started after army's special forces and police launched a a joint operation following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the forest area. Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: Three Terrorists Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces in Kulgam (Watch Video).

Jammu and Kashmir Encounter

