Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday took to Twitter to praise the scenic beauty of the ''majestic tulip garden in the foothills of the Zabarwan Mountains'' in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. "Jammu and Kashmir is beautiful, and even more so during the Tulip season," PM Modi tweeted. The garden was opened in 2007 and is spread over an area of about 30 hectares. Jammu and Kashmir: Ramban’s Panthyal Witnesses Shooting Stones Incident (Watch Video).

Tulip Season in Jammu and Kashmir:

Jammu and Kashmir is beautiful, and even more so during the Tulip season. https://t.co/2SDgxqpmJT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2023

