Srinagar, May 6: Two persons were killed after a lightning struck the Mujpathri meadow in J&K's Budgam district on Saturday. "Two persons, who gave been identified as Taja Begum and Muhammad Sultan Chopan, were killed in the accident. A team of officials has left for Mujpathri immediately after the report of the incident was received," officials said. Baramulla Encounter Update: Lashkar Terrorist Killed, Operation Underway in Jammu and Kashmir.

