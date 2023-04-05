In a shocking incident, 2 accused who were in the custody of Baramulla Police Station escaped in the early morning hours on Wednesday during the time of Sehri. "A case has been registered against the duo under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and efforts to nab the accused are underway," said Baramulla Police Media Cell. Jammu and Kashmir Blast: Search Operations Launched Near India-Pakistan Border After Kathua Explosion (Watch Video).

Two Detainees Escape From Police Clutches:

J&K| 2 accused who were in the custody of Baramulla PS escaped in the early morning hours during the time of Sehri. Case registered under several sections and efforts to nab the accused underway: District Police Media Cell Baramulla — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2023

