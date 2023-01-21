Two explosions rocked the Narwal area of Jammu airport in the early hours of Saturday. According to the reports, no one was hurt in the incident. Meanwhile, security has been increased in the area and a probe has been launched. More details are awaited. Pakistan Blast: Police Patrol Vehicle Damaged After IED Explosion in Dera Ismail Khan.

Jammu and Kashmir Blasts:

