2 Dead, 1 Injured in Militant Attack in Baramulla's Sopore:

Terrorists fired at Municipal Office Sopore. In this terror incident, police personnel Shafqat Ahmad & councillor Riyaz Ahmad died & councillor Shams-ud-din Peer was injured. Area cordoned off & details awaited: Jammu and Kashmir Police — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)