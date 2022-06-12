The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has passed a resolution to rename a city and a chowk. Now Sheikh Nagar will be known as Shivnagar and Amphalla Chowk as Hanuman Chowk, informed JMC Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta.

