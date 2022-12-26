Heavy snowfall in Japan has killed at least 14 people across the island nation. Reportedly, more than fifty were injured especially in mountainous areas from Hokkaido in the north to the southern island of Kyushu. Japan has been witnessing heavy snowfall in Japan from December 17. Bomb Cyclone: Brutal Winter Storm Kills 32 in US, Knocks Out Power Connection Amid Freezing Temperatures.

14 People Killed in Heavy Snowfall:

#Japan | At least 14 people have been killed in heavy snowfall in Japan pic.twitter.com/IyZpBu4bGd — DD News (@DDNewslive) December 26, 2022

