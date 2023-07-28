Japan’s foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and EAM Dr S Jaishankar emphasised the role of their bilateral partnership in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific the 15th India-Japan foreign ministers’ strategic dialogue on Thursday. Hayashi is currently on a two-day official visit to India. Meanwhile, Hayashi was seen riding in Delhi Metro on Friday in several pics shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. India-Japan Forum 2023: EAM S Jaishankar Talks Tough on Terrorism, Says Important To Address ‘Root Countries’ Behind Menace.

Japan Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi Takes a Ride in Delhi Metro

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi visits the Delhi Metro and also takes a ride on the metro. (Photos: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan) pic.twitter.com/WHiFkLxiGB — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2023

