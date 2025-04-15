An 11-year-old girl was molested by a street vendor while purchasing goods from his cart in Ghaziabad. The video that surfaced on April 15 captured the man molesting and touching the private parts of the minor girl. The accused, identified as Jagdish, has been arrested after a distributing video went viral. The police acted promptly, and the accused is currently in custody. A case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing. Ghaziabad Horror: Intruders Cut Man's Genital in Uttar Pradesh, Flee With Body Parts; Case Registered.

Street Vendor Molests Minor Girl, Touches Her Private Parts

हर जगह नरभक्षी बैठे हैं, छोटी छोटी बच्चियों को कहां न भेजा जाए? स्कूल-मार्केट हर जगह हवसी बैठे हैं। देखिए यह वीडियो गाजियाबाद का जहां ११ साल की अबोध बच्ची मार्केट गई थी जहां बाप नहीं बाबा की उम्र का आदमी उसके साथ छेड़छाड़ कर रहा है। pic.twitter.com/TUWeBkJRWO — Anuj Agnihotri Swatntra (@ASwatntra) April 15, 2025

