In a tragic accident, as many as 7 people died and 13 were reported injured after a bus fell into a river in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district. The accident took place when the Ranchi-bound bus coming from Giridih district broke the railing of a bridge and fell into a dry spot in Siwan River in Tatijharia Police Station area. The injured are being treated at different hospitals.

Check Tweet:

Jharkhand | 7 dead & 12-13 injured as a bus carrying passengers fell off the bridge over the Siwan river this afternoon. The injured are being treated at different hospitals. Bus was going to Ranchi from Giridih: SP Hazaribagh pic.twitter.com/FkzUdUouMh — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022

