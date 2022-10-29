Chaotic situation prevailed on the premises of Surya Mandir in Jamshedpur on Friday when supporters of Independent MLA Saryu Rai and BJP leader Raghubar Das clashed with each other over organising programmes on the occasion of the Chhath festival. Some of the supporters of both factions sustained injuries and later complaints were lodged by both groups at Sidgora police station in the Jamshedpur area of Jharkhand. Protesters uprooted the makeshift podium and chairs were thrown in the air. Ghaziabad Road Rage: Motorcycle Rider Crashes into Man, Thrashes Him After Getting Up in Loni (Watch Video)

Watch Video:

Jharkhand: Clash broke out b/w supporters of MLA Saryu Rai & ex-CM & BJP leader Raghubar Das over organising #ChhathPuja at Surya Mandir in Sidhgora. Rai supporters had reportedly set up a camp for devotees close to venue of Das supporters' event following which clash broke out. pic.twitter.com/Wmhqb2yjpG — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2022

