In yet another case of road rage reported from Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh, a man was thrashed up in Ghaziabad. The incident was caught on CCTV. The video footage show the victim being hit by a speeding bike. After crashing his bike into the man, the driver, instead of helping the man up and checking up on him, can be seen thrashing the man. The viral video shows a high speed motocycle smashing into a man walking on a road. After crashing the car into the man, the driver can be seen assaulting the unconscious man who was the victim of the crash. After seeing the driver assault the crash victim, a passerby can be seen trying to stop him. However, despite being asked to stop, the driver goes on to assault the passerby who is trying to defuse the situation. Viral Video: Four Men Beat Up Cop In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Case Registered

Watch Viral Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)