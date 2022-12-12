In yet another incident of sexual assault, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an Imam of Madarsa in Simdega of Jharkhand. According to the reports, the accused imam has been arrested. Meanwhile, police said that all details are being verified. More details are awaited. Tripura Shocker: Minor Tribal Girl Raped by Three in Gomati, Accused Arrested Under POCSO Act.

Eight-Year-Old Girl Raped by Imam:

Jharkhand | Simdega Police has arrested an Imam of a madarsa for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl. All details are being verified: Simdega Police — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2022

