At least 11 students of Ghatshila College were injured in an explosion during a model exhibition held at the college premises in Jharkhand. According to the college officials, non of them are critical. Further detail awaited. Kabul: Blast, Gunfire Reported Near Hotel Popular With Chinese Visitors in Afghanistan's Shahr-e-Naw Area (Watch Video).

Video of the Incident:

Jharkhand | Students received injuries after their science project exploded during the model exhibition held at Ghatshila College earlier today. As per the college professor, around 11 students were injured, non of them critical. pic.twitter.com/5D1RUNRZJM — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)