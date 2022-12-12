A loud blast and gunfire were heard in Afghanistan's capital Kabul in Shahr-e-Naw Area on Monday, December 12 near a hotel popular with Chinese business visitors. In it is seen that a huge smoke cloud surrounded the building due to the fire. "It was a very loud explosion and then there was a lot of gunfire," the witness told AFP. Further details awaited. Afghanistan: Blast, Gunshots Heard in Kabul Near Shahr-e Naw Area (Watch Video).

Visuals From the Blast Site:

An explosion has taken place in Kabul where the #Hotel which #Chinese were living . Source saying fighting is going on . pic.twitter.com/3WQC1TAQQ3 — Abdulhaq Omeri (@AbdulhaqOmeri) December 12, 2022

ANI Reported the Incident:

Loud blast, gunfire near guest house popular with Chinese business visitors in Afghan capital: AFP News Agency reports, citing witness — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2022

