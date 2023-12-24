Under the banner of Janjatiya Suraksha Manch, thousands of tribals gathered in support of the delisting rally through which they demanded that the converted Christians or any other religion should be denied the benefits of reservation and their names should be deleted from the ST list. The event was organized at the Morabadi Ground in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi on Sunday, December 24. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Says Tribals Converting to Other Religions Should Not Get Reservation Benefits.

Tribals Gathered in Support of Delisting Rally Demanding in Ranchi

