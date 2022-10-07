In a heartwarming incident, villagers in Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary celebrated the birthday of an elephant during National Wildlife Week 2022. During this, the elephant was given corn, banana, etc. Reportedly, villagers also cut a birthday cake. Many people gathered to wish for the elephant and clicked selfies with it. National Wildlife Day 2022: From Sabre-Toothed Tiger To Woolly Mammoth, 5 Extinct Animals The World Has Lost Forever (Watch Videos).

Villagers Celebrate Elephant’s Birthday:

Jharkhand | Villagers celebrated the birthday of an elephant in Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary in Jamshedpur during National Wildlife Week pic.twitter.com/teKEiE1Pcr — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2022

