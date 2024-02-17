Jnanpith Award 2023: Urdu Poet Gulzar and Sanskrit Scholar Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya Selected for Jnanpith Award

The 58th Jnanpith Award for the year 2023 was announced today, February 17. Notably, the 58th Jnanpith Award for the year 2023 has been awarded to Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya for Sanskrit and Shri Gulzar for Urdu. The announcement was made by the Jnanpith selection committee today, February 17. In an official statement, the selection committee said, "It has been decided to give the award (for 2023) to eminent writers from two languages: Sanskrit litterateur Jagadguru Rambhadracharya and well-known Urdu litterateur Shri Gulzar".

Jnanpith Award Winners Announced

