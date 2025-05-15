The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) today, May 15, announced the cancellation of its academic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Turkish institution, the Yunus Emre Institute. "Maulana Azad National Urdu University has announced the cancellation of its academic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Yunus Emre Institute, Turkey with immediate effect," the official statement said. The University also noted that the decision is taken in protest against Turkey's support for Pakistan's terrorist activities in the backdrop of India-Pakistan tensions. Jamia Millia Islamia Suspends MoU With Turkish Institutions After Turkey Supports Pakistan Amid Recent Tensions With India.

MANUU Suspends MoU With Turkish Institution

