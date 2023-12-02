Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on his birthday. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Narendra Modi praised JP Nadda for his organisational skills. "Birthday greetings to @BJP4India President Shri @JPNadda Ji. He has made a mark for his organisational skills. His simple and warmhearted nature has endeared him to several people. I have seen him work hard for the party over the last several decades. He has also distinguished himself as a very good MLA, MP and Minister. I pray for his long and healthy life in service of the people," PM Modi posted on X. Born on December 2, 1960, JP Nadda assumed the role of BJP national president in 2020. Amit Shah Birthday 2023: PM Narendra Modi Wishes Home Minister As He Turns 59, Says 'He Is Passionate About India's Progress'.

JP Nadda Birthday 2023

Birthday greetings to @BJP4India President Shri @JPNadda Ji. He has made a mark for his organisational skills. His simple and warmhearted nature has endeared him to several people. I have seen him work hard for the party over the last several decades. He has also distinguished… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 2, 2023

