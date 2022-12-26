In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, two bike-borne men allegedly stole the chain of a woman walking on a road in Sajeti. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the bike-borne men can be seen approaching the woman when all of a sudden they steal her chain and flee from the spot. The incident came to light after the CCTV footage of the incident went viral. As per reports, the woman is said to be a wife of a teacher. The incident took place under Sajeti police station area. Viral Video: Massive Fight Breaks Out Between Two Students' Group Over Seats on School Bus in UP’s Jhansi.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)