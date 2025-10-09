An under-construction flyover in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, collapsed during concrete pouring, leaving five workers seriously injured. The injured were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals via autos and ambulances. Railway and police authorities, along with the fire brigade, rushed to the site to carry out rescue operations. The mishap occurred near the eastern gate of Tundla Railway Station, disrupting local movement. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and directed officials to oversee the rescue efforts. Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the collapse while ensuring safety at the site. Firozabad Shocker: 2 MGNREGA Workers Die After Being Struck by Lightning During Thunderstorm in UP.

Five Workers Injured as Under-Construction Flyover Collapses in Firozabad

In Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, an under-construction flyover collapsed during concrete pouring, seriously injuring around five workers. The injured were rushed to the hospital via autos and ambulance services. Railway and police authorities, along with the fire brigade, conducted… pic.twitter.com/JDvPPLqI6g — IANS (@ians_india) October 9, 2025

CM Yogi Adityanath Takes Cognisance of the Incident

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi took cognisance of the incident involving an under-construction railway overbridge in Firozabad. On CM Yogi's instructions, officials arrived at the scene; rescue operations are underway: CMO — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI and IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)