Congress leader Kapil Sibal resigned from the party and filed a Rajya Sabha nomination as an Independent candidate with support from the Samajwadi Party in presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav and party MP Ram Gopal Yadav. He said, "I have filed nomination as an Independent candidate with the help of SP". "I have always wanted to be an independent voice in the country"

