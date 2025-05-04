Heavy rainfall lashed Haryana's Karnal today, May 4. A video shared by the news agency ANI shows heavy rain and strong winds in Karnal. Netizens also took to X (formerly Twitter) to share photos and videos of rain as Karnal witnessed a change in weather. Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather also said there would be rain and thunderstorms over parts of Kurukshetra, Karnal, Sonipat and Panipat in Haryana. "The intensity of rain will be more in Haryana," his post read. India Weather Forecast: IMD Warns of Thunderstorms, Hailstorms, and Lightning Across Multiple States; Check Details Here.

Heavy Rainfall Lashes Karnal

#WATCH | Haryana: Karnal received heavy rainfall and strong winds today. pic.twitter.com/KIu3bDodot — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2025

Currently at Karnal

Currently at Karnal : pic.twitter.com/B0uJ0l9KND — Nitin Bhardwaj (@nitin_maverick1) May 4, 2025

Intensity of Rain Will Be More in Haryana

