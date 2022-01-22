A 57-year-old woman in the Kudige village of Thirthahalli in Karnataka was admitted to hospital with Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD). "Patient was suffering from fever for a few days, following which her blood sample was collected & tested for KFD," said the Shivamogga Health Officer Rajesh Suragihalli. Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), also known as monkey fever, is caused by a Kyasanur Forest disease virus, which primarily affects humans and monkeys. The virus is mostly spread by the tics. The major symptoms of KFD are chills, frontal headache, body ache, and high fever for five to 12 days.

Check Tweet:

Karnataka | A 57-year-old woman in Kudige village of Thirthahalli admitted to hospital with Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD). Patient was suffering from fever for a few days, following which her blood sample was collected & tested for KFD:Shivamogga Health Officer Rajesh Suragihalli pic.twitter.com/JKEAQzqQQn — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)