A bone-chilling video of a truck carrying plywood falling into a valley is doing rounds on social media. In the recently surfaced clip, the truck can be seen passing through a seemingly blind corner, when an another truck appears in front of it. As the truck lowers it speed, it can be seen sliding into the valley near the curved road. The accident took place in Karnataka’s Mangaluru, while truck was reportedly on its way to Manjanadi from Natekal. According to initial reports, no one was injured in the incident. Assam Road Accident: Mini Truck Falls Into Deep Gorge in Karimganj District; Two Killed, 13 Others Injured.

Truck Carrying Plywood Falls Into Valley Near a Curve in Mangaluru

#Karnataka #Mangaluru Truck carrying plywood and on its way to Manjanadi from Natekal falls into a valley near a curve. None injured pic.twitter.com/ZLUm7XFkoX — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 27, 2023

